Celebrities

May 14, 2017 10:02 PM

Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest

The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS

Miss District of Columbia, Kára McCullough, wins 2017 edition of Miss USA contest.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench 2:07

Video: Kevin Hart shows Cam Newton how much he can bench
Thoughts on motherhood at Central City Park 1:26

Thoughts on motherhood at Central City Park
Visuals and facts of the wildfire across south Georgia 0:54

Visuals and facts of the wildfire across south Georgia

View More Video

Entertainment Videos