Wilco, Dave Matthews on main stages at New Orleans festival

Wilco, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds and Earth, Wind & Fire closed the main stages at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Friday under sunshine, blue skies and a breeze.
Festivalgoers also saw performances by hometown jazz artist Terence Blanchard and blues musician Sonny Landreth, who lives in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana.
The festival is one of the city's biggest tourist draws and features hundreds of artists from around the state and well-known out-of-town musicians.
Another New Orleans-born band, the Revivalists, opened for Matthews and Reynolds.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2piINTT ) the band, which blends rock and New Orleans' funk, is led by David Shaw, whose smoky voice sent the sounds of "Keep Going" and "Bulletproof" whipping around the crowd standing at the Acura Stage.
"I don't know about you, but I think it's gonna be a good one today," he told the onlookers.
The festival continues Saturday, with performances by Stevie Wonder and Snoop Dogg, whose sets were canceled last year because of rain. Also scheduled are Meghan Trainor, the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, Big Freedia, Jeremy Davenport, the Soul Rebels and Irma Thomas.
Comments