'Rutgers Day' festival draws record-setting crowd

Rutgers officials say a record-setting crowd turned out to get an up-close look at the university and its many offerings.
School officials say more than 100,000 people attended "Rutgers Day" festivals on Saturday.
The annual celebration featured hundreds of events and programs sponsored by schools, departments and student organizations. It was staged at the university's campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden.
Each site focused on specific topics to showcase student talents and program offerings.
The New Brunswick campus hosted a folk music festival, while Rutgers Equestrian Science Center staged an event where a former harness racing horse had her strength tested. And the Sikh Student Association demonstrated how to tie a Sikh turban as they fitted visitors at the Camden campus.
Comments