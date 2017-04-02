Jason Aldean wins entertainer of the year at ACM Awards

Jason Aldean performs "Any Ol' Barstool" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2016 file photo, Dierks Bentley poses for a photo at the 10th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The Academy of Country Music Awards will unite the democrats and republicans, according to the show’s host, and part-time comedian, Luke Bryan. "Coming to an election near you. Is politics your next career?” chimed in fellow country singer Dierks Bentley, who will co-host the show with Bryan on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Photo by Sanford Myers
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Maren Morris arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Christina Murphy, left, and Frankie Ballard arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Zach Swon, left, and Colton Swon of The Swon Brothers arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Scotty McCreery arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Kane Brown arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Eric Paslay, left, and Natalie Harker arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Cam arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Eric Decker, left, and Jessie James Decker arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Kip Moore arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Dustin Lynch arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Lisa Lageschaar, Miss Rodeo America, arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Kellie Pickler arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
NFL player Julian Edelman, of the New England Patriots, re-enacts his Super Bowl catch as he arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Jake Owen arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Faith Hill arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Tim McGraw, left, and Faith Hill arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Chris Stapleton arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Tim McGraw arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Jason Aldean arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Kelsea Ballerini arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Brian Kelley, center left, and Tyler Hubbard, center right, of Florida Georgia Line, and Brittney Marie Cole, left, and Hayley Stommel arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Jordan Strauss
Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban perform "The Fighter" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Miranda Lambert performs "Tin Man" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Hosts Luke Bryan, left, and Dierks Bentley appear at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Kimberly Schlapman, left, and Karen Fairchild, of Little Big Town, perform "Happy People" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
Dierks Bentley performs "Black" at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
The award envelope smokes as David Copperfield, left, and Nancy O'Dell present the award for song of the year at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Photo by Chris Pizzello
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Luke Bryan answers questions at a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. The Academy of Country Music Awards will unite the democrats and republicans, according to the show’s host, and part-time comedian, Luke Bryan. "Coming to an election near you. Is politics your next career?” chimed in fellow country singer Dierks Bentley, who will co-host the show with Bryan on Sunday, April 2, 2017.
Morry Gash
AP Photo
Comments