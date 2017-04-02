Celebrities

Jason Aldean wins entertainer of the year at ACM Awards

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer

Jason Aldean has been named entertainer of the year for a second consecutive year at the Academy of Country Music Awards

Aldean picked up the top prize Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and said he was excited to receive the award from the Eagles' Joe Walsh.

Aldean also thanked the other nominees, including Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line.

Double winners Sunday night included Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and Brothers Osborne. Performers included Backstreet Boys with Florida Georgia Line, Faith Hill with Tim McGraw and a tribute to Chuck Berry by Walsh and co-hosts Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

The ACM Awards aired on CBS.

http://www.acmcountry.com/

