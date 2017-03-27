AP Exclusive: 'Bathroom bill' to cost North Carolina $3.76B

4:00 Alvin Dupree Sr., Vincent Smith and Bud Dupree talk about the big day in Toomsboro and the honoree. Pause

4:28 Sights, sounds and speeches from the dedication of Bud Dupree Drive in Toomsboro

2:44 Brad Evans discusses Register arrest

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

2:03 Cherry Blossom Festival hits high notes on Parade

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs