March 20, 2017 8:43 AM

$75 million pledged to protect heritage sites in war zones

The Associated Press
PARIS

World donors have pledged more than $75 million dollars to protect endangered world heritage in conflict zones.

French President Francois Hollande, speaking Monday at a donors' conference in the Louvre Museum, said that the goal for the heritage fund is $100 million and urged other countries around the world to contribute.

France is pledging $30 million for the fund and Saudi Arabia is committing $20 million, according to the French Culture Ministry. The United Arab Emirates have promised $15 million, Kuwait $5 million, Luxembourg $3 million, Morocco $1.5 million and philanthropist Thomas Kaplan pledged $1 million.

Switzerland pledged further money in administrative and legal support, and will host the fund in Geneva. Italy said it would provide military personnel and conservation experts.

