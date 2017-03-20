$75 million pledged to protect heritage sites in war zones

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 file photo, a stone tablet with cuneiform writing in the foreground as UNESCO's Iraq representative Louise Haxthausen documents the damage wreaked by the Islamic State group at the ancient site of Nimrud, Iraq. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors who gathered Monday March 20, 2017, to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants.
Maya Alleruzzo, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 file photo, restorer Antonio Iaccarino Idelson shows a computer-rendered, 3D print-generated replica of a missing part of a limestone male bust, dated between the 2nd and the 3rd century A.D. that was damaged during the Islamic State occupation of the Syrian city of Palmyra, in Rome. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors who gathered on Monday March 20, 201, to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State group militants.
Domenico Stinellis, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo, Iraqi federal police inspect the inside of Mosul's heavily damaged museum in western Mosul, Iraq. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors, who gathered on Monday March 20, 2017, to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State group militants.
Khalid Mohammed, File
AP Photo
In this Wednesday, March 8, 2017 file photo, an Iraqi federal policeman inspects the inside of Mosul's heavily damaged museum, in western Mosul, Iraq. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors who gathered on Monday March 20, 2017, to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State group militants.
Khalid Mohammed, File
AP Photo
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech as he participates in the International Donors' Conference for the Protection of Heritage in Armed Conflict at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants.
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
French President Francois Hollande, left, and Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay arrive to attend an International Donors' Conference for the Protection of Heritage in Armed Conflict at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants.
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech as he participates in the International Donors' Conference for the Protection of Heritage in Armed Conflict at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants.
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech as he participates in the International Donors' Conference for the Protection of Heritage in Armed Conflict at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants.
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
French President Francois Hollande leaves the podium after delivering a speech as part of an International Donors' Conference for the Protection of Heritage in Armed Conflict at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants.
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
President of the Arab World Institute, Jack Lang, 2nd left, is seated with French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay, 2nd right, and the director general of UNESCO Irina Bokova, as they listen to French President Francois Hollande delivering a speech at the International Donors' Conference for the Protection of Heritage in Armed Conflict at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Monday, March 20, 2017. France is trying to raise tens of millions of dollars from international donors to protect cultural heritage sites threatened by war and the kind of destruction carried out by Islamic State militants.
Pool Photo via AP
Stephane de Sakutin
Comments