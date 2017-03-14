White House says Trump paid $38m in taxes, made $150m in '05

0:57 Local teen logs 1,000 volunteer hours Pause

4:48 Cop Shop Podcast: Stopped-up toilet lands woman in jail

3:09 Elderly lady feared Fickling dogs would kill her

0:37 Cherry Blossom Festival attractions in Central City Park

1:31 Warner Robins gets ready for new football threads

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead