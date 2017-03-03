LAPD probing Danny Masterson over sex assault allegations

2:26 Dash cam video shows end of high speed chase in which suspect died in custody Pause

0:38 Search continues for remains of Tara Grinstead

0:50 Aerial view as authorities arrive for another day of searching

2:19 Mystery church part of 2017 Cherry Blossom art

0:50 Log Cabin Drive project final touches

0:42 Mercer finds a way to beat Samford

2:26 Devin Durham is a senior on a roll in the GHSA Tournament for Dublin

1:11 Two dead in sports bar shooting

1:01 'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House