Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.
CBS' "Face the Nation" — Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former CIA Director John Brennan.
CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Reps. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.
