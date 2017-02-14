Report: Harrison Ford has jet run-in at California airport

0:50 Man charged in two shootings of pizza delivery drivers makes first court appearance Pause

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Mistress carves messages into lover's wife's Honda

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

0:43 Jacob Elijah Miller jailed in Brooklyn Rouse shooting

0:50 Brumby having fun with QB competition

2:23 "I've never seen anything like this," sheriff says of dangerous intersection

1:16 Winning a big game at Dublin doesn't happen often

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"