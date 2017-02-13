Mama Beyonce shines, Adele flubs in Grammy's top moments

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts Pause

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

1:14 Discovering Dinosaurs in Perry

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:19 Georgia boxers converge on Macon for competition

0:36 Truitt, Mercer motivated by last year's close call

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

1:26 J.J. Frazier on his 29-point performance in win over Tennessee

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse