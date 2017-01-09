The Latest: Singer Sara Evans performs at inaugural ball

1:07 SWAT team responds to reported Trinity Place shooting Pause

0:30 Scenes from Pendleton Homes where hammer attack happened

2:42 False call leads to SWAT team response

2:01 'They loved each other, and they died together,' says mother of slain Americus officer

0:30 Video captures man stealing package from a front porch in Houston County

0:45 Hail Mary leads to "Rocky Top" celebration for Tennessee

1:16 Mercer engineering students create cool rides for kids with limited mobility

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?