Weekend Sports in Brief

1:14 First baby of the year gets name from the Bible Pause

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:33 Jacob Eason talks scrambling ability, Liberty Bowl

1:48 'She was a brave young lady,' Brooklyn Rouse's aunt says

0:54 Big week for Peach County standout

0:51 Macon grocer lists the must-have foods for New Year's Day

1:13 Will Trump support black colleges?

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb