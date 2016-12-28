Queen Latifah’s car stolen in Atlanta

A luxury car belonging to Queen Latifah was stolen from an Atlanta gas station last week.
An associate was filling up the 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 at a Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Dec. 20 when someone got out of a white BMW, jumped in the car and sped off, a Fulton County police spokeswoman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Police later found the car undamaged at an Atlanta apartment complex, the AJC reported.
There have been several carjackings recently in the area.
WSB-TV reporter Tom Jones was reporting on the carjacking of retired Fulton County Superior Court Judge Marvin Arrington at a BP on Cascade Road when he saw another car being stolen.
“After I wrapped up that story, I looked over at the Shell and noticed a man running after a car,” Jones reported. “I soon realized that he was also being carjacked.”
The judge’s son, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., is lobbying for changes.
Jennifer Burk: 478-744-4345, @jennburk
Comments