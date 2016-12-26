Michelle Obama loved fashion and the fashion world loved her

0:50 Anita Ponder talks about her annual holiday feast Pause

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

1:12 Super Heroes and Princesses needed to help save Christmas

1:57 Kumho Tire Georgia grand opening in Macon

2:37 Neighborhood gathers for slain teen Sam Poss at prayer vigil

1:02 Parts of Haiti left in ruins, says UN humanitarian coordinator

5:44 Industrial Authority takes over bringing new industry to Macon-Bibb

1:05 N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"