The Latest: Russia mourns its Black Sea plane crash victims

Candles are placed around a photo of the crashed Tu-154 in memory of victims of the crashed plane in the center of Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Tu-154 operated by the Russian Defense Ministry en route to Syria crashes into the Black Sea minutes after takeoff from Sochi. Everybody aboard the plane are thought to have perished and the cause of the crash is not immediately known.
Alexander, a former member of the Alexandrov Ensemble, a well-known military choir lays flowers at the military choir's building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after a plane carrying 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi. The Russian plane was headed for an air base in Syria with 92 people aboard, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, stands with doctor Yelizaveta Glinka after giving her a state award at the award presentation ceremony for charity and human rights achievements in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. Glinka, widely known for her charity efforts, was among those on board the Tu-154 plane. Her foundation said she was accompanying a shipment of medicines for a Syrian hospital.
Russian rescue workers carry a body from the wreckage of the crashed plane, at a pier just outside Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Russian ships, helicopters and drones are searching for bodies after a plane carrying 92 people crashed into the Black Sea. The plane was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble, a military choir, to perform at Russia's air base in Syria when it went down shortly after takeoff.
This photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 shows the Tu-154 plane with registration number RA-85572 at Chkalovsky military airport near Moscow, Russia. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. The Tu-154, the same plane shown in this photo, which belonged to the Defense Ministry, was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.
Russian rescue workers carry a body from the wreckage of the crashed plane, at a pier just outside Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Russian ships, helicopters and drones are searching for bodies after a plane carrying 93 people crashed into the Black Sea. The plane was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble, a military choir, to perform at Russia's air base in Syria when it went down shortly after takeoff.
This undated combined official photo released by Russian Channel One Press Service shows the Channel One crew members, from left, Dmitrii Runkov, Vadim Denisov and Alexander Soidov. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. Russian journalists, including the three TV crew members, were among 92 people on board the Tu-154 plane.
This undated photo released by Russian Channel One Press Service shows the Channel One reporter Dmitrii Runkov in Moscow's Red Square. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. Russian journalists, including Runkov, were among 92 people on board the Tu-154 plane.
This photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2015 shows the Tu-154 plane with registration number RA-85572, foreground, at Chkalovsky military airport near Moscow, Russia. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. The Tu-154, the same plane shown in this photo, which belonged to the Defense Ministry, was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.
This undated photo released by Russian Channel One Press Service shows Channel One reporter Dmitrii Runkov. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including a well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. Russian journalists, including Runkov, were among 92 people on board the Tu-154 plane.
In this photo taken on Thursday, March 31, 2016, the Alexandrov Ensemble choir performs during a concert in Moscow, Russia. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including the well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said. The Tu-154, which belonged to the ministry, was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.
Flowers and candle tributes in front of portraits of Russian TV journalists who were aboard the crashes military plane, displayed in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Russian plane carrying 92 people to an air base in Syria crashed Sunday into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
A woman lays flowers at the well-known military choir's building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after a plane carrying 92 people, with 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi. The Russian plane was headed for an air base in Syria, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Women mourn as they come to lay flowers at the well-known military choir's building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after a plane carrying 92 people, with 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi. The Russian plane was headed for an air base in Syria, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Alexandra, a friend of Alexander Razumov, a member of Alexandrov Ensemble, mourns at the well-known military choir's building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after a plane carrying 92 people including 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi. The Russian plane was headed for an air base in Syria, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
A man lights a candle at the well-known military choir's building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, after a plane carrying 92 people, including 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi. The Russian plane was headed for an air base in Syria, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Flowers and candle tributes in front of portraits of Russian TV journalists who were aboard the crashes military plane, displayed in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Russian plane carrying 92 people to an air base in Syria crashed Sunday into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
Flower tributes in front of portraits of Russian TV journalists who were aboard the crashes military plane, displayed in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Russian plane carrying 92 people to an air base in Syria crashed Sunday into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the city of Sochi, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
People light candles and lay flowers in memory of victims of the crashed plane in the center of Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Tu-154 operated by the Russian Defense Ministry en route to Syria crashes into the Black Sea minutes after takeoff from Sochi. Everybody aboard the plane are thought to have perished and the cause of the crash is not immediately known.
People light candles in memory of victims of the crashed plane in the center of Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Tu-154 operated by the Russian Defense Ministry en route to Syria crashes into the Black Sea minutes after takeoff from Sochi. Everybody aboard the plane are thought to have perished and the cause of the crash is not immediately known.
A woman light candles are placed in memory of victims of the crashed plane in the center of Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Tu-154 operated by the Russian Defense Ministry en route to Syria crashes into the Black Sea minutes after takeoff from Sochi. Everybody aboard the plane are thought to have perished and the cause of the crash is not immediately known.
People light candles in memory of victims of the crashed plane in Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. By Sunday afternoon, rescue teams has recovered several bodies from the site of the crash of the Tu-154, which belonged to the Defense Ministry and was taking the Alexandrov Ensemble to a New Year's concert at the Hemeimeem air base in Syria's coastal province of Latakia.
Flowers and candles are placed in memory of victims of the crashed plane in the center of Sochi, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. A Tu-154 operated by the Russian Defense Ministry en route to Syria crashes into the Black Sea minutes after takeoff from Sochi. Everybody aboard the plane are thought to have perished and the cause of the crash is not immediately known.
Flowers are offered in front of portraits of Russian TV journalists who were aboard a crashed military plane, displayed at the main TV building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov says a pilot error or a technical fault is likely to be the cause of Sunday's plane crash over the Black Sea.
Flowers lay in front of a photo of Valery Khalilov, the conductor and head of the Alexandrov Ensemble at the military choir's building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 after a plane carrying 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi Sunday.
A woman puts flowers in front of the Alexandrov Ensemble building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 after a plane carrying 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi Sunday.
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees search for bodies by a boat in the Black Sea, off Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees search for bodies by a boat in the waters in the Black Sea, off Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Ministry of Emergency Situations divers prepare for a search for bodies outside Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees monitor computer screens as they search for bodies in the Black Sea, off Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Ministry of Emergency Situations divers prepare for a search for bodies outside Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees are searching for bodies outside Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Ministry of Emergency Situations employees prepare rescue boats at a pier just outside Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
Two soldiers guard Russian rescue boats at a pier just outside Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. All 84 passengers and eight crew members on the Russian military's Tu-154 plane are believed to have died Sunday morning when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi.
