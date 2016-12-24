Nonprofits say Fargo charitable group is good for something

A small North Dakota nonprofit needed help designing a new logo, so it turned to an international philanthropic organization that was formed in the United Kingdom, has just two chapters in the United States and goes by the name of Good For Nothing.
"Explaining that to the board was a little interesting," said Kathryn Roemmich, president-elect of the North Dakota Based Family Services Association board. "But the good they have provided has been just astounding."
Good For Nothing was formed to provide free creative support and expertise to nonprofits and similar groups with gigs that last 24 or 48 hours. It has more than 40 chapters, in cities such as London; Phnom Pehn, Cambodia; Cape Town, South Africa; Stockholm; Sydney; Glasgow, Scotland; Montreal and Sao Paulo.
The first U.S. chapter was formed in Fargo by Concordia College graphic design professor Jeff Knight. The other U.S. Good For Nothing chapter is located in New York City.
"It is kind of weird seeing the chapters all over the world and this random little dot over here in the U.S.," Knight said. "Hopefully it spreads and other people will see this as an opportunity to take this on."
Knight enlisted the American Advertising Federation of North Dakota, or AdFed, to help him assemble designers, web developers, writers, social media experts and marketing and advertising professionals. Their first gig, which Knight called an experiment, was in late summer, when four nonprofits were selected to pitch their projects in a 24-hour event.
"We supplied the venue, coffee, beer, food ... everything they need for a weekend to just kind of bunker down and get some work done," Knight said.
The North Dakota Based Family Services Association felt their 1980s-era logo, which Roemmich politely described as retro, would not attract nationally renowned speakers to their annual conference, on which it bases its membership.
"We walked into this thinking that we would leave with a few logos to choose from," Roemmich said of the association, provides home-based services for families and at-risk children. "Instead we got a whole new brand. I was blown away by that. We got a new website. They even gave us new display boards, to be able to promote at different conferences."
It would have cost several thousand dollars — or more, Roemmich said.
One volunteer, AdFed board member Amber Kienenberger, said she felt it was her obligation to help with the first gig. Now, she can't wait for the next one.
"I was really shocked by the amount of work that people were able to get accomplished for the nonprofits in that amount of time," Kienenberger said.
The other nonprofits selected for the first gig included the League of Women Voters of the Red River Valley, the Lake Agassiz Concert Band and Others, a fair trade boutique in Fargo.
Knight said his group is currently reviewing prospects for the next gathering.
"We want to be serving organizations that really need it," he said. "The United Way doesn't really need our help."
