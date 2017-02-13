Select winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes Pause

0:41 Firefighters called back to scene after second fire starts

1:19 Georgia boxers converge on Macon for competition

1:16 Winning a big game at Dublin doesn't happen often

1:14 Discovering Dinosaurs in Perry

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry

1:13 'Reading can be a second chance' for inmates, book drive organizer says

2:32 Coroner cast as 'boom box guy' in Synovus Super Bowl commercial

4:51 Action was not a problem with Washington County and Dublin in the region title game thriller.