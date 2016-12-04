Varner wins Australian PGA Championship; Scott finishes 3rd

Harold Varner III held on to win the Australian PGA Championship by two shots on Sunday after a roller-coaster last round of 65 that included seven birdies and two bogeys in a nine-hole run at Royal Pines.
The 26-year-old American was a runner-up here last year after losing a three-way playoff to Nathan Holman, but he avoided the extra hole this time. He took a two-shot lead into the last hole and tapped in for par to finish 19 under.
Varner was two clear of Andrew Dodt and four clear of former No.1-ranked Adam Scott. Dodt held a two-shot lead before the final round but couldn't match it with Varner's nine birdies over the last 18 holes and closed with a 69.
"Right now I'm just super excited," Varner said. "After last year, it feels good to come back and finish it off.
"It's my first win since the mini tours, so it's a step in the right direction."
Varner had a hectic week at the event that is co-sanctioned by the Australasian and European Tours. After lightning and rain stopped his first round during on the back nine, he had to set the alarm for 2:45 a.m. Friday to get up in time for an early courtesy car ride to his 5:30 a.m. tee off — something he hadn't done since his days on the mini tours in the United States. He finished his first round on a roll, then went out and finished his second round before lunch time on day two. His spare time has included black jack at the Casino where he's staying, and where he was headed Sunday night.
Being his first win outside the United States, he wasn't fully across the routine for a champion that included extra interviews, news conferences, photos opportunities and trophy presentations.
"Nobody told me about the other stuff that goes along with winning. There might have been 1,000 pictures out there," he said in a news conference, before filling the trophy with champagne, taking a sip and passing it around. "Winning is cool."
Scott started the last day four shots off the pace but again was wayward off the tee. The 2013 Masters champion kept in touch with three birdies in four holes from the eighth and added an eagle at the par 5 15th before finishing with a 67.
Varner, who is the only player other than Tiger Woods with black heritage on the PGA Tour, had four top-10 finishes last year in his rookie season on the premier U.S. tour.
He was the first American to win the Australian PGA title since Hale Irwin in 1978 at Royal Melbourne, and the first non-Australian to claim the title since 1999.
"Winning is just ... different," he said. "Three years, I haven't won, so this is special."
