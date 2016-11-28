Leukemia foundation founder Tony Martell dead at 90

A music executive who founded the music industry's largest foundation for leukemia, cancer and AIDS research has died. Tony Martell was 90 years old.
The founder of the T.J. Martell Foundation died at his home in Madison on Sunday. The foundation did not release the cause of death.
In 1975, he launched the foundation, which was named for his 19-year-old son who died of leukemia. It has raised more than $270 million.
Martell worked with such artists as Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jet and The Isley Brothers during a career where he became president of CBS International Records.
His wife of 65 years, Vicky, died in February. He is survived by his daughter.
