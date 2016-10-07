Ohio, North Carolina artists take ArtPrize grand prizes

Artists from Ohio and North Carolina have won the top prizes at the eighth annual ArtPrize competition in Grand Rapids.
James Mellick was awarded one of the $200,000 grand prizes Friday following a public vote for his "Wounded Warrior Dogs" series of wood carvings. A jury of experts selected Stacey Kirby's "The Bureau of Personal Belongings" interactive performance and installation for the other.
Mellick is from Milford Center, Ohio. Kirby is from Durham, North Carolina.
An additional $100,000 in prizes was split among the top entries in various categories.
More than 1,450 artists from 44 countries and 40 U.S. states entered this year's international competition. Their works were displayed publicly throughout Grand Rapids over 19 days.
The venues will remain open through Sunday evening.
