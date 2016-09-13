Woodstock Film Festival announces lineup for next month

The Woodstock Film Festival has announced its lineup for next month.
The 17th annual film festival is being held Oct. 13-16 in the famous arts colony of Woodstock, with additional events in Rhinebeck, Rosendale, Saugerties (SAW'-ger-teez), and Kingston.
The festival opens with the world premiere of "Blind," romantic feature starring Alec Baldwin, who is scheduled to attend the screening. The movie also stars Demi Moore.
Festival organizers say they will screen films from around the globe, including works from China, Israel, South Africa and Tobago.
