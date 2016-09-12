Alec Baldwin sues Manhattan art dealer over copy

Alec Baldwin is suing a Manhattan art dealer, saying she sold him a version of a painting for $190,000 that was not the original.
In court papers filed Monday, the Daily News (http://nydn.us/2c6tATe ) reports Baldwin claims art gallery owner Mary Boone sold him an alternative version of artist Ross Bleckner's "Sea and Mirror" in 2010.
The actor says Boone told him she could get the original painting. Baldwin said he later had the painting examined by experts who told him it wasn't the original painting that Bleckner did in 1996. He's suing for the difference in value of the two paintings and attorney fees.
Boone's attorney, Ted Poretz, denied the charges and says Baldwin was made aware from the start that he was not getting an original.
