The Latest: School bus driver dies in crash at airport

0:58 Fatal shooting spurs emotional reactions at scene Pause

1:54 Chuck Leavell remembers the day Otis Redding died

0:25 Bears staying mentally tough

0:40 Bears not used to this feeling

0:43 Mercer turns page to Tennessee Tech

3:30 Miss America Betty Cantrell's dad's proudest moment

3:19 Under the stars with Otis

1:03 Mercer defense faced tough test Saturday

1:07 Offensive line "needs to get better"

0:54 Bears glad to be done with option offenses for a while