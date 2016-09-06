Big South Fork park movie being shown in McCreary County

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is showing its new park movie "Generations" on Saturday in McCreary County, Kentucky.
McCreary Central High School National FFA Organization, choir and Junior ROTC are hosting the program at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the school in Stearns.
The park says the new movie was in the making for more than a year, and footage was shot through all four seasons. The film features many park activities such as hiking, mountain biking, hunting, horseback riding, whitewater paddling, camping, fishing and rock climbing.
The event is free, and no reservations are required.
