Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."A Higher Loyalty," by James Comey (Flatiron: $29.99) The former FBI director recounts his two decades in American government, including the 2016 election.
2."I'll Be Gone in the Dark," by Michelle McNamara (Harper: $27.99) The years-long search for the Golden State Killer from the late wife of actor Patton Oswalt.
3."The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(ASTERISK)ck," by Mark Manson (HarperOne: $24.99) How stopping to try to be positive all the time will make us happier people.
4."Measure What Matters," by John Doerr (Portfolio: $27) The power of objectives and key results and why every business should use them.
5."12 Rules for Life," by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House: $25.95) A hard-line, self-help manual of self-reliance and good behavior.
6."War on Peace," by Ronan Farrow (Norton: $27.95) An exploration of the collapse of American diplomacy and our precarious position abroad.
7."I've Been Thinking," by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books: $20) The journalist shares bits of wisdom and inspiration on living a meaningful life.
8."Educated," by Tara Westover (Random House: $28) A young woman raised without schooling by survivalists parents describes her path to Cambridge University.
9."Fascism: A Warning," by Madeleine Albright (Harper: $27.99) The former secretary of State's examination of fascism's legacy in today's world.
10."The Hidden Life of Trees," by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $24.95) The case that trees in the forest are purposeful, social beings living in dynamic relationship with one another.
