Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Fiction
1."Circe," by Madeline Miller (Little, Brown: $27) A retelling of the story of Circe, banished to an island where she draws the wrath of men and gods.
2."Adjustment Day," by Chuck Palahniuk (Norton: $26.95) Young men take on elderly politicians pushing the country toward a third world war.
3."The Female Persuasion," by Meg Wolitzer (Riverhead: $28) The relationship challenges between a college freshman and a famous feminist.
4."The Woman in the Window," by A.J. Finn (Morrow: $26.99) A Manhattan recluse spends her days spying on neighbors.
5."The Only Story," by Julian Barnes (Knopf: $25.95) An older man looks back with a pained sense at a relationship from his youth.
6."Noir," by Christopher Moore (Morrow: $27.99) In 1947, a San Francisco bartender gets entangled with a dangerous dame.
7."Motherhood," by Sheila Heti (Holt: $27) A women seeks guidance to understand what is gained and lost when one becomes a mother.
8."Twisted Prey," by John Sandford (Putnam: $29) A federal marshal investigates the actions of a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
9."The Power," by Naomi Alderman (Little, Brown: $26) Women's bodies become deadly weapons in this dystopian novel, the 2017 Baileys Prize for Women's Fiction.
10."A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles (Viking: $27) In 1922, a Russian count is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel for the rest of his life.
