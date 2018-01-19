Def Leppard, Journey will rock SunTrust Park in 2018

The Def Leppard and Journey have announced a 2018 North American tour that includes a stop in Atlanta.
Journey announced Friday the two bands will have a concert July 1 at SunTrust Park at the Cobb County stadium that is home to the Atlanta Braves. Def Leppard and Journey will play in 58 venues with "complete sets and all-new production from both bands, and an arsenal of their hits" during the tour.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 3 at www.livenation.com.
For more details on the tour go to www.journeymusic.com.
