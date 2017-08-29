Coldplay couldn’t play Houston because of Harvey, so they wrote the city a song

More Videos

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia 2:05

Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia

Pause
Harvey rain headed for Georgia 0:28

Harvey rain headed for Georgia

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 2:20

Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says

Putting a face to the skull 3:18

Putting a face to the skull

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 2:08

Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

  • Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show

    After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28.

After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful
After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful

Entertainment

Coldplay couldn’t play Houston because of Harvey, so they wrote the city a song

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

August 29, 2017 1:04 PM

The band Coldplay was forced to cancel its show in Houston last week because of Hurricane Harvey — but wrote a new song for fans there that it premiered Monday night in Miami.

The band had planned to play in Texas on Friday but announced that afternoon it had to postpone the concert for attendees’ safety. On Monday night, in a place that is no stranger to hurricanes, frontman Chris Martin told a packed crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium about an hour and a half into the show that the band had a gift for the fans in Texas who had hoped to hear them play a few days before.

“We all grew up loving country music, and of course that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” Martin said from the end of the stage. “So, if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a once-off and it’s called ‘Houston.’ ”

He encouraged people to pull out their phones: “We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

"I'm dreaming of when I get back to Houston, I'm dreaming of that very special place,” he sang. “I'm dreamin' of when Houston has no problems, in that city where they send you into space.”

“I'm dreamin' of when I get back to Texas, Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston,” he continued. “There's a harmony that bonds down there in Houston, oh Houston, you got to keep on keeping on.

“From Miami, we are sending love to Houston, we're praying that you make it through the rain, I know nothing's gonna break the will of Houston, oh, how we can't wait to go down there again.”

Posted on YouTube by the band’s official account on Tuesday, video of the song shot up the trending section of the website, garnering tens of thousands of views in a few hours.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Clay art is at the center of this art gallery show

View More Video