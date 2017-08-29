Coldplay couldn’t play Houston because of Harvey, so they wrote the city a song

More Videos 2:05 Martin Luther King Jr statue unveiled in Georgia Pause 0:28 Harvey rain headed for Georgia 1:38 'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 2:20 Wife says husband 'had hell in him' when he fatally shot his daughter, prosecutor says 3:18 Putting a face to the skull 2:08 Warner Robins man sentenced for burglary had juvenile record for the same crime 1:03 Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:38 United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coldplay dedicates new song to Storm-hit Houston at Miami show After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. After they were forced to postpone their August 25 Houston show due to the severe weather conditions, Coldplay put their free time to good use by penning a song dedicated to the city, which has been badly hit by Tropical Storm Harvey. The British rockers debuted the song at their Miami show on August 28. Twitter/andreitaa_x3 via Storyful

