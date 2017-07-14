John Bernecker
July 14, 2017 11:28 AM

‘The Walking Dead’ stuntman dies after on-set fall in Coweta County

By Stanley Dunlap

sdunlap@macon.com

A stuntman for “The Walking Dead” died Wednesday after a fall on the set of the show filmed in Coweta County.

Multiple news outlets have confirmed the death of 33-year-old John Bernecker following injuries suffered after falling about 20 feet onto concrete while performing a stunt for the TV series.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for ‘The Walking Dead’ and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC said in a statement. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production.”

Bernecker also performed stunts for “The Hunger Games,” “Logan” and “Fantastic Four,” according to imdb.com.

“The Walking Dead” has aired for seven seasons on AMC. The show details the struggles of survivors navigating a zombie apocalypse.

One of the shows stars, Lauren Cohan, tweeted condolences to Bernecker’s family following the tragedy.

Stanley Dunlap: 478-744-4623, @stan_telegraph

