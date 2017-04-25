Disney plans blockbuster 2019: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX,’ ‘Toy Story 4,’ and ‘Frozen 2’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:40 Little Richard's childhood home in Macon moved in 90 seconds. Pause 2:09 Little Richard's Pleasant Hill takes "hold of its destiny" 3:04 Raw Video: Cops catch alleged gunman after Macon shooting 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:19 BodyCam: Wrestling alligator back to wild 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 1:44 Jonathan Ledbetter thankful Georgia kept him with program after arrests 4:52 Bibb zoning board denies permit for medical waste facility 0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry 16:24 Wheelchair-using friends zip line across the Chattahoochee River Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney Pixar