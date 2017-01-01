Best-sellers

Rankings for hard-cover books sold in Southern California, as reported by selected book stores:
Nonfiction
1."The Undoing Project," by Michael Lewis (Norton: $28.95) A history of the birth of behavioral economics from psychologists Daniel Kahneman and the late Amos Tversky.
2."Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders," by Joshua Foer & Dylan Thuras (Workman: $35) 700 of the world's most curious places.
3."Hillbilly Elegy," by J.D. Vance (Harper: $27.99) The investment banker's account of growing up poor in Appalachia.
4."Born a Crime," by Trevor Noah (Spiegel & Grau: $28) The host of "The Daily Show" recounts the challenges of growing up mixed-race in South Africa.
5."The Book of Joy," by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama (Avery: $26) The spiritual leaders share their wisdom.
6."Born to Run," by Bruce Springsteen (Simon & Schuster: $32.50) "The Boss" writes of his youth, battles with depression, family life and drive to perform.
7."Thank You for Being Late," by Thomas L. Friedman (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $28) Solutions on thriving amid accelerating technology and globalization.
8."Sad Animal Facts," by Brooke Barker (Flatiron: $19.99) Hilarious and woeful animal facts shared in 150 illustrations.
9."Between the World and Me," by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Spiegel & Grau: $24) The hazards and hopes of black male life.
10."Killing the Rising Sun," by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt: $30) The battles with Japan in the Pacific during WWII and the decision to drop the atomic bomb.
