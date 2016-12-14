What you need to know to be ready for ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

Wait, what happened to Rey and Kylo Ren from last year’s “Star Wars” movie? Didn’t Luke destroy that Death Star? And who are all these new characters?
You’ll enjoy “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” more if you come in with some understanding of this galaxy far, far away.
First, it’s a stand-alone prequel. Not as far back as young Anakin Skywalker, but right before the original “Star Wars,” 1977’s “A New Hope.”
So don’t expect a follow-up on anything from last year’s “The Force Awakens.” That was Episode VII, which takes place decades after “The Return of the Jedi.” Look for Rey, Kylo and maybe some “Force Awakens” answers in Episode VIII, opening Dec. 15, 2017.
Then we’ll go back in time again for an untitled Han Solo origin story starring Alden Ehrenreich, due May 25, 2018. Then it’s back to the future for “Episode IX” in May 2019. Expect many more installments to come. Click here for a timeline of the movies.
In the meantime, “Rogue One” introduces constellations of new characters, with unusual names. Here’s a quick who’s who:
Jyn Erso
(Felicity Jones)
Her scientist dad was forced to work for the evil Empire, so she has grown up an impetuous loner. Until the rebels come calling.
Galen Erso
(Mads Mikkelsen)
This brilliant scientist only wants to protect his family, so he reluctantly agrees to help the Empire create its Death Star.
Cassian Andor
(Diego Luna)
This rebel spy, leader of the mission to stop the Death Star, will do anything for his cause.
K-2SO
(Alan Tudyk, in motion capture)
K-2 to his friends, this droid was once an Imperial security guard who was reprogrammed and is now loyal to the Rebel Alliance, especially Cassian.
Saw Gerrera
(Forest Whitaker)
Too rebellious for the rebellion, this militant loner picks his own battles but maintains certain loyalties.
Bodhi Rook
(Riz Ahmed)
Cargo pilot who works for the Empire but has a change of heart and defects.
Chirrut Imwe
(Donnie Yen)
This blind monk can “see” just fine in a fight, thanks to the Force.
Baze Malbus
(Jiang Wen)
Chirrut’s closest friend is quite the gunslinger.
Orson Krennic
(Ben Mendelsohn)
An Imperial director in charge of the creation of the Death Star.
