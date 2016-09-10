Fashions fit for American women? Designers refuse to make them – and it’s a disgrace

2:09 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pause

2:37 Macon's Bragg Jam keeps music heritage alive

1:38 Wilker Adkins performs at Bragg Jam 2015 in Macon

1:37 'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

1:35 Pokémon GO event organizer talks game and safety tips

1:27 Pokémon Go players explain how to play

0:44 Timothy Hedden explains his exhibit at the Tubman

2:04 How to have a safe Fourth of July (but still play with fireworks)

0:19 Jarrell Plantation Highlights Old Lifestyles for Independence Day

1:01 All Eyez On Me teaser trailer