About The Telegraph

Business office: 487 Cherry Street
Newsroom: 1675 Montpelier Ave.
Macon, GA 31201
478-744-4200
Mission Statement/Motto: The Telegraph will be the pre-eminent source of news, information, and advertising in the Middle Georgia region. It will do this by offering high-value products and services through the newspaper, website, mobile apps and partnerships with other media. The company will grow revenue and be good stewards of its resources in order to grow profit. The Telegraph's historic mission, to inform the residents of Middle Georgia and to act as a community watchdog, is a privilege, responsibility and source of competitive strength. A commitment to customers and employees is fundamental to the company's success.
Founded: In 1826, three years after the Georgia General Assembly chartered Macon, Dr. Myron Bartlett founded The Telegraph as a weekly newspaper. The first edition of The Telegraph appeared on Nov. 1, 1826. In 1855, Joseph Clisby became owner and editor of The Telegraph and saw it emerge as a daily newspaper after the Civil War. The Macon Telegraph merged with The Messenger in 1869. The News was founded by 16-year-old Jerome Pound with an investment of $8 in 1884. W.T. Anderson published and edited The Macon Telegraph until 1940, and it was during this period that The Macon Telegraph and The Macon News were merged into The Macon Telegraph Publishing Company.
In February 1969, The Macon Telegraph Publishing Company became part of Knight Newspapers, Inc., which later merged with Ridder Publications to become Knight Ridder. In 1990, the paper was redesigned and renamed The Macon Telegraph. In December 1997, The Macon Telegraph acquired The (Warner Robins) Daily Sun, The Buyers' Guide and The Byron Gazette. In February of 2003, The Macon Telegraph absorbed the Warner Robins Daily Sun customers as part of an expanded Houston edition that was a component of the newspaper's product improvement plan. In 2005, the paper became The Telegraph, and The Telegraph Houston Edition was replaced by the weekly Houston Peach.
In June of 2006, The Telegraph was acquired by The McClatchy Company with McClatchy's purchase of Knight Ridder. Today, The Telegraph also produces The Sun News, launched in 2008 as an expanded and revamped version of the Houston Peach, Neighbors and Bibb Living.
Key Executives:
Rodney Mahone, President and Publisher
Sherrie Marshall, Vice President and Executive Editor
Ross McDuffie, Vice President of Advertising
Distinction: 1985 Pulitzer Prize; 2008 McClatchy President's Award; 2013 McClatchy President's Award
Circulation Area: Total market circulation area consists of 30 counties, including a 24-county Retail Trading Zone, located in Middle Georgia.
Customers: The Telegraph is a regional newspaper serving Middle Georgia. The seven-county core newspaper market (which includes Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties) provides excellent news and advertiser coverage with 82,200 adults reading on a typical weekday and 138,600 on a normal Sunday edition.
Location: The Telegraph’s business office is located in at the corner of Third and Cherry Streets in downtown Macon. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting and Mercer’s journalism program.
Circulation: 33,698 daily; 48,043 Sunday
Single-Copy Sales: 12% daily single copy; 24% Sunday single copy
Average Monthly Page Views/Unique Visitors: 6.5 million monthly page views; 1.3 million monthly unique visitors
Special Projects: Sponsor of the annual Golden Eagle Awards for high school seniors selected as the best in their field from throughout Middle Georgia.
The annual Reindeer Gang initiative profiles the special needs of selected families and individuals from our community. After promoting the need, The Telegraph collects donations and distributes them to those families during the holiday season.
