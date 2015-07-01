Advertise

Advertise

July 01, 2015 12:00 AM

Thank you for your interest in advertising with The Telegraph. We look forward to partnering with you to grow your business.

Classified Advertising

Click here

to place your ad

Call

: 478-744-4259

Email

:

dbuck@macon.com

Obituaries

Call

: 478-744-4272

Email

:

obits@macon.com

Celebrations

Call

: 478-744-4272

Email

:

weddings@macon.com

Legal Advertising

Call

: 478-744-4272

Email

:

legals@macon.com

The Telegraph Advertising Leadership

Ross McDuffieGeorgia Regional VP of Advertising706-571-8615rmcduffie@ledger-enquirer.com
Katherine StefanMacon Market Director478-744-4359kstefan@macon.com
Crystal RaganLocal Advertising Manager478-744-4266cragan@macon.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil 1:42

Friends of Rutland High School senior killed in crash hold vigil
Lamb has high praise for junior LeMarkus Bailey 0:46

Lamb has high praise for junior LeMarkus Bailey
Mercer tries to keep momentum going from Auburn game 1:02

Mercer tries to keep momentum going from Auburn game

View More Video