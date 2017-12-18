Education Together

Providing needs-based educational scholarships to high school students in Middle Georgia.

Meet the Education Together scholars

By Telegraph staff

December 18, 2017 10:56 AM

About Education Together

Education Together is a collaboration between The Telegraph and community partners to provide needs-based scholarships to students in seven Middle Georgia counties. The awards will defray the cost of education at designated colleges in our area. For more information about eligibility requirements for an Education Together scholarship and how to apply, click here.