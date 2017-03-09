Teacher Excellence Award nomination form (printable)

2017 Education Together Teacher Excellence Award Nomination Form
Deadline: Wednesday, March 15 at 12 noon
If you're looking for our online nomination form, click here.
Rules:
1. One nominee per school (public or private).
2. Nominees must teach in one of Education Together’s 7 designated counties: Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach or Twiggs.
3. Nominees must teach senior students (12 graders).
4. There are five (5) winners who each earn $1,000 for professional use, including the purchase of resource material for the teacher’s class, classroom, or school, or for professional training.
5. Award money is send directly to each winner’s school. Expenditures must be approved by the school principal or assistant principal in accordance with Education Together rules.
6. The five Teacher Excellence Award winners will be recognized at the 2017 Golden Eagle Awards on Tuesday, April 4 at the Grand Opera House. His/her image will appear in Education Together promotional materials.
7. To submit a teacher nomination, please copy and paste the questions below into a document. Answer the questions below and email to jfsgaudet@aol.com. OR complete the online form on The (Macon) Telegraph website: macon.com. On the home page, click on the 3 vertical lines to the left of the words FULL MENU. Scroll down to Education Together. Click on “Nominate an Educator for Education Together’s 2017 Teacher Excellence Award.”
Please answer all questions completely, using additional space or paper to answer questions 8 – 12.
1. Nominator’s name and title:
2. Nominator’s email address:
3. Nominator’s contact numbers – cell phone and work phone:
4. School name and mailing address:
5. Nominee’s name and title at your school:
6. Nominee’s email address:
7. Nominee’s contact numbers – cell phone and work phone:
8. List all courses your nominee teaches:
9. How many years has your nominee taught at your school?
10. Describe the character and work ethic of your nominee.
11. How does your nominee impact students at your school?
12. Describe your nominee’s most significant school contribution(s) and why he/she deserves the award.
For questions, or more information about Education Together, or Teacher Excellence Awards, please contact:
Jami Gaudet
Program Manager l Education Together l
(478) 744-4323 l jfsgaudet@aol.com
