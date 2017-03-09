Everything you need to know about Education Together 2017 and the Teacher Excellence Award

1. What is Education Together?
A needs-based scholarship for high school seniors in Middle Georgia to further their education at one of five (5) designated Middle Georgia colleges.
2. Purpose of Education Together
Short Term Goal: To provide financial assistance to ambitious Middle Georgia students so money is not an obstacle to professional training or higher education.
Long Term Goal: Middle Georgia needs talented, well-trained professionals in every career field. By educating our scholars locally, upon graduation the benefactors hope they will choose to remain in Middle Georgia to "live, work and play."
3. What does "further their education" mean?
Unlike most other scholarships, Education Together scholars can use the funds to earn a diploma, technical certificate, or a two or four-year college degree. Education Together provides scholarships to students interested in becoming plumbers, welders, carpenters and cosmetologists, as eagerly as to students who aspire to be nurses, teachers, lawyers and engineers.
4. Who is eligible for an Education Together scholarship?
High school seniors in Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties, whether enrolled in a public or private school, or home schooled.
5. Which colleges can Education Together scholars attend?
Five Middle Georgia colleges:
a. Central Georgia Technical College
b. Mercer University
c. Middle Georgia State University
d. Wesleyan College
e. Fort Valley State University
6. How does a student apply for an Education Together scholarship?
Students apply online at cfcga.org/EducationTogether.
The Community Foundation has one (1) common application for all of the scholarships on its website. The application for the Education Together scholarship can be used to apply for the other 26 scholarships that the Community Foundation also oversees.
7. To apply for an Education Together scholarship a student must submit:
a. A high school transcript
b. A resume
c. A current FAFSA Student Aid Report, to include the value of the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) in the upper right hand corner.
d. The name and email of a teacher, coach or mentor willing to write a recommendation
e. Several short essay questions, to give us insight into the student
** An incomplete application will not be considered
8. Award criteria
a, Demonstrated financial need
b. Positive record in academics, community service, or service to others
c. Preference is given to first generation college students - a student with neither parent having earned a four-year college degree
9. 2016 Education Together results
In 2016, Education Together awarded $200,000:
a. 18 - $10,000 scholarships
b. 1 - $15,000 Mercer scholarship
c. 5 - $1,000 Teacher Excellence Awards
* New for 2017: Navicent Health will award two (2) $7,500 nursing scholarships for Central GA Technical College, Middle GA State University or Wesleyan College.
10. How is Education Together scholarship money distributed?
a. Scholarship funds are sent directly to each scholar's college - $1,250 per semester ($2,500 annually).
b. The scholarship is renewable each semester for up to four (4) years of college, depending on the duration of each student's program of study.
c. To maintain their scholarship, at the end of each semester, scholars must submit an unofficial transcript to the Community Foundation to prove they are in good academic standing.
d. Education Together scholars must maintain a 2.0 grade point average.
11. What is the Education Together’s Teacher Excellence Award?
Education Together also recognizes the work of stellar educators. Five (5) teachers of high school seniors are given $1,000 each for professional use. The winners may use the funds to purchase resource materials for their class, classroom or school, or for professional training or development.
12. Who can nominate a teacher for the Teacher Excellence Award?
Nominations, like scholar applicants come from Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs counties. Nominators include:
a. High school principals
b. High school assistant principals
c. High school counselors
13. How principals, assistant principals and counselors nominate a teacher for the award:
Complete the online form at macon.com. To access the online form, click on the three vertical lines on the top left of the homepage, and click again on ‘Nominate an Educator for Education Together’s Teacher Excellence Award.”
14. Education Together Deadlines
The deadline for both the Education Together scholar applications and teacher excellence award nominations is Wednesday, March 15 at 12 noon.
15. Who funds Education Together?
The 2017 Education Together partners (benefactors) include: Peyton Anderson Foundation - Central Georgia Technical College - Community Foundation of Central GA, Fort Valley State University - GEICO - Georgia Power - Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority - Mercer University - Middle Georgia Center for Academic Excellence - Middle GA State University - Navicent Health - Beverly Olson & the Knight Foundation Parrish Construction - Robins Federal Credit Union - State Bank - The Telegraph - United Way of Central Georgia - Wesleyan College.
16. 2016 Education Together scholarship - breakdown by county and high school
Counties: Bibb County - 14, Houston County - 2, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs Counties - 1 each.
High Schools: Central - 5, Rutland & Southwest - 2 each, FPD, Howard, Hutchings, Mary Persons, Northeast, Northside, Peach County, Warner Robins, Westside - 1 each.
17. 2016 Teacher Excellence Award winners - breakdown by county and school
Counties: Bibb - 4, Peach - 1
High schools: Central High School, Howard High School, Northeast High School, Peach County High School, Stratford Academy
For more information, contact Jami Gaudet, Education Together program manager, at jfsgaudet@aol.com or 478-719-7799.
