Nominations open for Teacher Excellence Awards

Dear principals, assistant principals and counselors:
In January of 2016, The Telegraph launched a new initiative entitled, Education Together. Now in its second year, Education Together awards needs-based college scholarships to ambitious high school seniors who lack the funding to continue their education.
In addition to our core mission of providing scholarships to deserving students, we also select five outstanding educators in our seven designated counties (Macon-Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Twiggs), to receive our Teacher Excellence Award.
Each winner receives $1,000 to purchase resource materials for his/her class, classroom, or school – or to attend professional training.
The five Teacher Excellence Award winners, along with the nominator, will be recognized at the Golden Eagle Awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 4 at the Grand Opera House in Macon at 7:00 p.m.
We invite you to submit the name of one exemplary educator from your school you deem deserving of the award money and recognition.
Rules:
1. One nominee per school (public or private), in one of Education Together’s seven designated Middle Georgia counties.
2. Nominees must instruct 12 grade/senior students.
3. Education Together award money is for the winners’ professional use, which includes the purchase of resource materials or supplies for a class, classroom, or school – or to attend professional training. Award money expenditures must be approved by the school principal or assistant principal, in accordance with its intended use.
5. Nomination deadline: Wednesday, March 15 at 12 noon.
6. To submit a nomination, please email answers to all of the following questions to: jgaudet@macon.com.
Here are the questions:
1. Your name, title, school name, email address, and contact phone numbers – school and cell phone.
2. Nominee’s name, job title at your school, email address, and contact phone numbers – school and cell phone.
3. List the courses your nominee teaches, and his/her other role(s) at your school (i.e. coach, club advisor, etc.).
4. How many years has your nominee been employed at your school?
5. Describe the character and work ethic of your nominee.
6. How does your nominee impact students at your school?7. Describe your nominee’s most significant contribution(s) to your school, and why he/she is deserving of the 2017 Teacher Excellence Award.
If you have any questions, please contact me. With your input, we look forward to recognizing Middle Georgia’s top educators, and providing funds and encouragement for their fine work.
Best regards –
Jami Gaudet
Program Manager l Education Together
(478) 719-7799 l jgaudet@macon.com
2017 Education Together partners: Peyton Anderson Foundation, Central Georgia Technical College, Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Fort Valley State University, GEICO, Georgia Power, Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority, Mercer University, Middle Georgia Center for Academic Excellence, Middle Georgia State University, Navicent Health, Robins Financial Credit Union, State Bank, The Telegraph, Beverly Olson & The Knight Foundation, Parrish Construction, the United Way of Central Georgia, and Wesleyan College.
Comments